Delays around St Ives A1096 road 

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:48 AM March 1, 2022
Updated: 9:37 AM March 1, 2022
There are a number of delays this morning in St Ives between the A1096 Harrison Way in St Ives and the A1123.

Road users should allow for extra time in their journeys this morning.  

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel said: “There are delays southbound on the approach to the Guided busway affecting A1123 Needingworth Road westbound due to a signal fault.

"Please allow extra time for your journey.“ 

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel confirmed that an engineer is attending the site this morning to rectify the situtation.  

Readers have complained that it is ‘impossible’ to get in to St Ives.  

When asked CTT, has yet to give a time when traffic and travel conditions will return to normal.

