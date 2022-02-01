A bid for a flyover to replace a "very dangerous" junction on the A1 in the north of the area is being backed by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

Mr Vara met campaigners in their battle for a flyover at the Wittering junction on the A1 where drivers heading south to access the village have to cross the A1 northbound carriageway in the face of fast cars and heavy goods vehicles.

Campaigners say the crossing has resulted in fatalities and many accidents and near misses.

They are preparing a case for a flyover to be included in the government’s next round of major road expenditure, the Roads Investment Strategy 2025-2030.

Mr Vara said: “This campaign has been ongoing for many years and I am pleased that the local community remains committed to fighting for this much needed flyover.

"This is a very dangerous junction and a flyover will help avoid future fatalities and the many accidents and near misses that are regularly experienced by the local community. "

He said: "All parties concerned will continue working together to prepare the most comprehensive and thorough submission for National Highways route strategies process, which will inform the Department of Transport in preparation for the next roads investment period.”

Campaigners believe the problem will get worse because of growth in the community, adjacent to RAF Wittering where 1,400 people work.

Local councillor Gavin Elsey said: "It was great to have all interested parties around the table to collaborate on what most would agree, is a long- overdue and much needed scheme to replace the potentially lethal junction currently in place."

There was a desire from all, to get the right scheme in front of Baroness Vere, the Transport Minister, as soon as we can. We will work this through and ensure the submission happens."

Cllr John Bradshaw, from Wittering Parish Council said: "We desperately need better road access to Wittering as we are a large community that is socially isolated. RAF Wittering needs better road access as well. The campaign has been going on for over 20 years. A1 Wittering flyover is well overdue.”



