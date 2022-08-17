A survey has been launched to develop a creative partnership between businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and New Anglia LEP has partnered with the University of East Anglia, Anglia Ruskin University, University of Suffolk, Norwich University of the Arts, Norfolk County Council, and Suffolk County Council to bid to become one of six areas delivering the new DCMS Create Growth Programme.

Creative business have until 5pm on Friday, August 19 to complete the survey and the feedback will be used as supplementary evidence in a bid to the DCMS to be part of the Create Growth Programme, which will support creative industries businesses across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

If successful, the group will be awarded a grant worth approximately £1.275 million to deliver business support to the creative industry over three fiscal years. In addition to this, businesses across the local area will have the opportunity to benefit from a £7 million fund for finance support.

The local area will also benefit from increased investor capacity within the sector which will grow as a product of the programme.

Louisa Simpson, strategic funds programme lead for the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “I strongly urge business owners who work in creative industries to complete the survey. It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out and will help us to secure a game-changing package of support for the sector from Government.

“We want to know what type of support and investment creatives need to thrive across the region. We especially want to hear from those who have looked to expand their businesses and are happy to share their experiences. Tell us how we can best support you, we’re listening.”

For the purpose of the survey, creative industries are the following: advertising and marketing; architecture; crafts;

design; product, graphic and fashion design; film, television, video, radio and photography; IT, software and computer services; publishing; museums, galleries and libraries; music, performing and visual arts.

Julian Munson, head of innovation & enterprise zones at New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We need to hear from our creative industries about the support they most need as this could help make the case for our region to deliver the Create Growth Programme."

The survey can be completed online, here: Creative Industries Survey