Updated

Recap: Tailbacks and delays on A1 due to crash at Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:48 PM April 12, 2022
Updated: 6:07 PM April 12, 2022
A queue on the A14 slip road and A1 approaching the Brampton Hut interchange near Huntingdon at 5.44pm

A queue on the A14 slip road and A1 approaching the Brampton Hut interchange near Huntingdon at 5.44pm - Credit: National Highways

Part of the A1 was blocked earlier today (April 12) due to a crash near Huntingdon.

A lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between the A14 at Brampton and the A141 for Huntingdon.

The incident began at around 4.30pm.

Queues developed on dual-carriageway between the Buckden/B661 roundabout and the scene of the crash.

A Traffic England statement read: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9pm and 9.15 on April 12."

The incident ended sooner than expected, with the road fully reopen at around 6pm.

Tailbacks on the A1 and A14 slip road near Huntingdon at 4.38pm

Tailbacks on the A1 and A14 slip road near Huntingdon at 4.38pm - Credit: National Highways

Elsewhere in the region, National Highways said there were long delays M11 northbound near Saffron Walden, approaching Cambridge.

This was due to a collision between junction 8a (A120, Stansted Airport) and junction 9 (A11, Saffron Walden), which was cleared at around 4.45pm.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

