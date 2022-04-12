Updated

A queue on the A14 slip road and A1 approaching the Brampton Hut interchange near Huntingdon at 5.44pm - Credit: National Highways

Part of the A1 was blocked earlier today (April 12) due to a crash near Huntingdon.

A lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between the A14 at Brampton and the A141 for Huntingdon.

The incident began at around 4.30pm.

Queues developed on dual-carriageway between the Buckden/B661 roundabout and the scene of the crash.

A Traffic England statement read: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9pm and 9.15 on April 12."

The incident ended sooner than expected, with the road fully reopen at around 6pm.

Tailbacks on the A1 and A14 slip road near Huntingdon at 4.38pm - Credit: National Highways

✅ CLEARED#A1 northbound between #BramptonHut and #Buckden; delays have started to ease following earlier road traffic collision. — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) April 12, 2022

Elsewhere in the region, National Highways said there were long delays M11 northbound near Saffron Walden, approaching Cambridge.

This was due to a collision between junction 8a (A120, Stansted Airport) and junction 9 (A11, Saffron Walden), which was cleared at around 4.45pm.

Long delays on the #M11 #Essex northbound between J8a and J9 following an earlier collision. The scene is clear but delays remain however these will start to ease now. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/uYNCKIYKHl — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 12, 2022

