Recap: Tailbacks and delays on A1 due to crash at Huntingdon
Part of the A1 was blocked earlier today (April 12) due to a crash near Huntingdon.
A lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between the A14 at Brampton and the A141 for Huntingdon.
The incident began at around 4.30pm.
Queues developed on dual-carriageway between the Buckden/B661 roundabout and the scene of the crash.
A Traffic England statement read: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9pm and 9.15 on April 12."
The incident ended sooner than expected, with the road fully reopen at around 6pm.
Elsewhere in the region, National Highways said there were long delays M11 northbound near Saffron Walden, approaching Cambridge.
This was due to a collision between junction 8a (A120, Stansted Airport) and junction 9 (A11, Saffron Walden), which was cleared at around 4.45pm.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
