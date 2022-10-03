Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
See the traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire for October 3

Alexander Gilham

Published: 8:30 AM October 3, 2022
Updated: 8:46 AM October 3, 2022
Be sure to check the traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3).

Be sure to check the traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3).

Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures across Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3).  

A47 - both directions between Eye and Thorney

There are delays due to an obstruction. Queues are building quickly westbound for around two miles. 

Station Road - Over

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Cambridge Road - Madingley 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles today until October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Malting End - Kirtling

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.

B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles today between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks. 

Barham Road - Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 24 due to works by Anglian Water.

C218 Swaffham Heath Road - Swaffham Bulbeck

 The road closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Cow Lane - Rampton

Cow Lane is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 for works.

B1052 Church End - Weston Colville

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Silvers Lane - Parsons Drove 

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.  

Sleaford Street - Cambridge 

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambs Water. 

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 29 – October 12 for carriageway works.  

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 4-6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.  

Cambridge Street – St Neots   

The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.   

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works. 

Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works. 

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow   

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.   

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.   

 Barnham Road – Buckworth     

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.   

