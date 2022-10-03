Updated
See the traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire for October 3
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant
Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures across Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3).
A47 - both directions between Eye and Thorney
There are delays due to an obstruction. Queues are building quickly westbound for around two miles.
Station Road - Over
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Most Read
- 1 Care company confirms closure of two care homes
- 2 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 3 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
- 4 Cambridge named second most expensive city for parking in the UK
- 5 Volunteers needed for group set up to tackle loneliness
- 6 Bill Hensley writes about Huntingdon Community Radio
- 7 What events and spooky fun is on in Huntingdonshire for October?
- 8 See the traffic and travel updates in Cambridgeshire for October 3
- 9 Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend
- 10 Rotary club celebrates welcoming its first corporate member
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Glisson Road - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles today until October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.
Malting End - Kirtling
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.
B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles today between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks.
Barham Road - Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 24 due to works by Anglian Water.
C218 Swaffham Heath Road - Swaffham Bulbeck
The road closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.
Cow Lane - Rampton
Cow Lane is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 for works.
B1052 Church End - Weston Colville
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.
Silvers Lane - Parsons Drove
Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.
Sleaford Street - Cambridge
Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambs Water.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 29 – October 12 for carriageway works.
Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 4-6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.
Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.
B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow
Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.
Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.