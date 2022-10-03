Updated

Be sure to check the traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3). - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures across Cambridgeshire this morning (October 3).

A47 - both directions between Eye and Thorney

There are delays due to an obstruction. Queues are building quickly westbound for around two miles.

Station Road - Over

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Knutsford Road - Bassingbourn cum Kneesworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 7 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles today until October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Malting End - Kirtling

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 6 due to works by Anglian Water.

B1086 St Ives Road – Somersham

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles today between 8.30am and 3.30pm due to work by UK Power Networks.

Barham Road - Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until November 24 due to works by Anglian Water.

C218 Swaffham Heath Road - Swaffham Bulbeck

The road closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 4 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.

Cow Lane - Rampton

Cow Lane is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 14 for works.

B1052 Church End - Weston Colville

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today until October 5 due to works by Cambridge Water.

Silvers Lane - Parsons Drove

Advanced notice of closure both ways to all traffic between October 5-7 due to UK Power Networks work.

Sleaford Street - Cambridge

Closed both ways between October 5-7 for work by Cambs Water.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 29 – October 12 for carriageway works.

Ermine Street – Alconbury (on the roundabout for A1307)

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 4-6 between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways from September 26 to October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Johnson’s Drove/Bridge Drove - Parson Drove

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between September 26 and October 7 for carriageway works.

Herne Road – Ramsey St Mary’s

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 26 to October 4 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for carriageway works.

B1187 Murrow Bank - Murrow

Murrow Bank is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 4 for carriageway works.

Fen Road - Newton-in-the-Isle

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 5 for carriageway works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.