Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 24).

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to works by Network Rail.

Wertheim Way – Huntingdon

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 22-30 due to works by UK Power Networks.

Loop Road – Keyston

The toad will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water

Main Street – Wardy Hill

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water.

Strangeways Road and Queen Ediths Way – Cambridge

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 due to works by Cambs Water.

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 for works.

Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works,

Swaffham Road – Reach

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for daily works.

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-29 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.

Grange Lane – Littleport

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-31 due to works by GTC.

Main Street – Littleport

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24 until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.

Churchill Road – Wisbech

The road will be closed southbound to all motor vehicles from 8pm on October 25 until 6am on October 26 for works.

Station Street – Chatteris

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Anglian Water.

North Road – Whittlesford

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 for works.

New Road – Sawston

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Cambs Water.

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.

Worts Causeway – Cambridge

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.