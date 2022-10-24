Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Traffic and Travel updates for this morning (October 24)

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 8:18 AM October 24, 2022
Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 24).

Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 24). - Credit: Archant

Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 24).

Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing) 

The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to works by Network Rail.

 Wertheim Way – Huntingdon  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 22-30 due to works by UK Power Networks. 

Loop Road – Keyston  

The toad will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water 

Most Read

  1. 1 Spate of crashes in matter of hours amid thunderstorm warning
  2. 2 Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed
  3. 3 CCTV appeal for two men in connection to £130 fuel theft
  1. 4 LETTER OF THE WEEK: We can't count on Stagecoach
  2. 5 Charity in ‘desperate need’ of volunteers to help struggling families
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire officer sacked for illegal pornographic material
  4. 7 Motion passed to address climate change and cost of living
  5. 8 Gym owner using fitness to give back to the community
  6. 9 St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze
  7. 10 Concerns grow over rogue trading in Cambridgeshire

Main Street – Wardy Hill  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water. 

Strangeways Road and Queen Ediths Way – Cambridge  

Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 due to works by Cambs Water.  

B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 for works.  

Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge  

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works, 

Swaffham Road – Reach  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for daily works. 

Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge  

The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-29 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.  

Grange Lane – Littleport  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-31 due to works by GTC.  

Main Street – Littleport  

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24 until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works. 

Churchill Road – Wisbech  

The road will be closed southbound to all motor vehicles from 8pm on October 25 until 6am on October 26 for works.  

Station Street – Chatteris  

The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Anglian Water.  

North Road – Whittlesford   

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 for works. 

New Road – Sawston  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Cambs Water.  

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way    

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.    

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge   

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.   

Barnham Road – Buckworth   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.      

Worts Causeway – Cambridge      

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 

Cambridgeshire Highways
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Large crowds watched as a car was pulled from the river in The Waits, St Ives, dripping wet on October 15

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes with minor injuries after car plunges into river

Alexander Gilham

person
A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father and 18-month-old daughter die in A10 collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Family pay tribute to father and daughter killed in A10 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon