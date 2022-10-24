Traffic and Travel updates for this morning (October 24)
- Credit: Archant
Take a look at the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 24).
Cross Drove – Coates (at the level crossing)
The road is closed both way to all motor vehicles until November 11 between the hours of 8am and 4pm weekdays and all days at the weekends due to works by Network Rail.
Wertheim Way – Huntingdon
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 22-30 due to works by UK Power Networks.
Loop Road – Keyston
The toad will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water
Main Street – Wardy Hill
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 due to works by Anglian Water.
Strangeways Road and Queen Ediths Way – Cambridge
Both roads will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 due to works by Cambs Water.
B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank – Christchurch
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 for works.
Newnham Croft Street – Cambridge
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-28 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works,
Swaffham Road – Reach
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-26 between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm for daily works.
Silver Street and Trumpington Street – Cambridge
The roads will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24-29 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Grange Lane – Littleport
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 24-31 due to works by GTC.
Main Street – Littleport
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 24 until December 1 between the hours of 7pm and 6am nightly for works.
Churchill Road – Wisbech
The road will be closed southbound to all motor vehicles from 8pm on October 25 until 6am on October 26 for works.
Station Street – Chatteris
The road will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Anglian Water.
North Road – Whittlesford
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 for works.
New Road – Sawston
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 25-27 due to works by Cambs Water.
Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way
The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs.
A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane – Cambridge
All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles until October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.
Worts Causeway – Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.