See the traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 17)

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 8:20 AM October 17, 2022
Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 17).

Our round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 17). - Credit: Archant

Read the traffic and travel updates, roadworks and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 17).   

A1134 Milton Road/Chesterton Road/Victoria Avenue/Croft Holme Lane - Cambridge

All roads will be closed to all motor vehicles between October 17 and October 28 between 8pm and 6am nightly for works.

B660 Park Lane - Stonely 

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 between 9:30am and 3:30pm daily for works.

Great Northern and Thameslink train line - Kings Lynn and Ely

Network Rail is carrying out further works next week to restore services between Kings Lynn and Ely, resulting in changes to the rail service.

These repairs will take place overnight to minimise disruption but will affect evening and late-night services from October 17 to October 20.

Orton Parkway – between Oundle Road and Newcombe Way 

The parkway is closed daily from 8pm until 6am until October 28 for bridge repairs. 

Milk and Water Drove – Farcet  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-24 for carriageway works. 

Parkhall Road – Somersham  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 due to works by Cambs Water.  

Little Whyte – Ramsey  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-20 for works.  

Isleham Road – Chippenham  

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles between October 17-19 between the hours of 9:30am until 3:30pm daily for carriageway works.  

Battlegate Road – Boxworth    

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.  

Cambridge Road - Madingley       

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.  

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.   

Worts Causeway - Cambridge   

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water. 


