This morning's (October 10) round-up of traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

Here are the traffic and travel updates, roadworks, and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 10).

A603/A1309/A1307 - Cambridge

Traffic is slow-moving as you head into the city this morning. The longest delays were on the A603 Barton Road, A1309 Hauxton Road High Street in Trumpington and the A1307 Babraham Road.

A14 eastbound between J13 Thrapston and J20 Ellington

Delays currently of around six miles due to an obstruction.

Battlegate Road – Boxworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.

High Street - Harlton

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 13 due to works by Cambridge water.

Worts Causeway - Cambridge

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.

B1085 Chippenham Road in Chippenham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.

Short Causeway - Coveney

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 for carriageway works.

East Street - Kimbolton

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.

Newnham Croft Street - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.

Glisson Road - Cambridge

The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.

Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey

The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.

Cambridge Street – St Neots

The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.

Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach

Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.

Cambridge Road - Madingley

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.

Barnham Road – Buckworth

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.