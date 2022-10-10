Check the traffic and travel updates for this morning (October 10)
Here are the traffic and travel updates, roadworks, and road closures for Cambridgeshire this morning (October 10).
A603/A1309/A1307 - Cambridge
Traffic is slow-moving as you head into the city this morning. The longest delays were on the A603 Barton Road, A1309 Hauxton Road High Street in Trumpington and the A1307 Babraham Road.
A14 eastbound between J13 Thrapston and J20 Ellington
Delays currently of around six miles due to an obstruction.
Battlegate Road – Boxworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 19 for carriageway works.
High Street - Harlton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 13 due to works by Cambridge water.
Worts Causeway - Cambridge
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until November 27 due to works by Cambridge Water.
B1085 Chippenham Road in Chippenham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.
Short Causeway - Coveney
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 for carriageway works.
East Street - Kimbolton
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 due to works by Anglian Water.
Newnham Croft Street - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles today (October 10) until October 12 between the hours of 7am and 7pm daily for works.
Glisson Road - Cambridge
The road is closed to all motor vehicles till October 11 between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm daily for works.
Ramsey Hollow Drove – Ramsey
The road will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 12 for carriageway works.
Cambridge Street – St Neots
The road will be closed both ways until October 14 between the hours of 9.30am and 3pm daily for works.
Pieces Terrace/Burgess Road - Waterbeach
Burgess Road and the turning onto Pieces Terrace is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 14 for works.
Cambridge Road - Madingley
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until October 21 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily for works.
Barnham Road – Buckworth
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles until November 15 due to works by Anglian Water.