Take a look at the traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 5) and see if there are any roadworks or road closures near you.

Great Fen Road - Soham

The Great Fen Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 6 to allow the company Openreach to complete some works.

New Road - Offord Cluny

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 7 due to utility repairs, and maintenance works undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Ramsey Road - Whittlesey

The B1040 Ramsey Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 to September 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for carriageway works, such as pothole repairs.

Horsemoor Road - Wimblington

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 6 due to works undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Folksworth Road - Norman Cross

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.

Church Road - Conington

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 7 due to works by Anglian Water.

Quarry Lane - Swaffham Bulbeck

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.

Bramble Lane - Elm

The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.

Hildersham Road - Balsham

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.

High Street - Great Eversden

The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.