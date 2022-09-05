Find out what roads in Cambridgeshire are closed today
- Credit: Archant
Take a look at the traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning (September 5) and see if there are any roadworks or road closures near you.
Great Fen Road - Soham
The Great Fen Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 6 to allow the company Openreach to complete some works.
New Road - Offord Cluny
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 7 due to utility repairs, and maintenance works undertaken by UK Power Networks.
Ramsey Road - Whittlesey
The B1040 Ramsey Road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 to September 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for carriageway works, such as pothole repairs.
Horsemoor Road - Wimblington
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 6 due to works undertaken by UK Power Networks.
Folksworth Road - Norman Cross
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until October 28 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.
Church Road - Conington
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 7 due to works by Anglian Water.
Quarry Lane - Swaffham Bulbeck
The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 due to works undertaken by Anglian Water.
Bramble Lane - Elm
The road is closed both ways to motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 between 8am and 3.30pm daily for carriageway works.
Hildersham Road - Balsham
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 16 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.
High Street - Great Eversden
The road is closed both ways to all motor vehicles from September 5 until September 9 due to works undertaken by Cambridge Water.