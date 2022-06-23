Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Part of The Busway set for weekend closure with diversions near St Ives

Will Durrant

Published: 10:34 AM June 23, 2022
The Busway routes A and B will be diverted between St Ives and Swavesey between Friday, June 24 and 5am on Monday, June 27

The Busway routes A and B will be diverted between St Ives and Swavesey due to maintenance between Friday, June 24 and 5am on Monday, June 27 - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A section of The Busway is set to shut for an entire weekend, with a bus diversion in place between Huntingdon and Cambridge.

The route will shut between Swavesey and St Ives from 00.01am on Friday, June 24 until 5am on Monday, June 27.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East, which runs The Busway routes A and B, said passengers using both routes could experience delays, with no service to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon during the closure period.

The Busway will not serve Fen Drayton Lakes or Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon during the closure period (File picture)

The Busway will not serve Fen Drayton Lakes or Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon during the closure period (File picture) - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

A Stagecoach statement reads: "Delays are expected due to the length of the Diversion.

"We are unable to serve Fen Drayton Lakes and the B service will terminate at the Huntingdon Bus Station and will be unable to serve Hinchingbrooke Hospital during the track closure.

"We apologise for the delays to the service at these times."

Routes 904 and V5, which connect with The Busway but do not run on Sundays, will continue to serve Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon.

Although Fen Drayton Lakes will be shut, the rest of the line will remain open.

Cambs Live News
Hinchingbrooke Hospital
St Ives News
Huntingdon News
Cambridge News

