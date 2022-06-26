A portion of the B661 will be shut between Great Staughton and Grafham Water for two days - Credit: Google Earth

A main road near St Neots and Grafham Water is set to shut for two days this week.

The B661 The Green will be closed through Great Staughton at some point between Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 5, according to Cambridgeshire County Council.

This is due to micro-asphalting works, a council spokesperson said.

They added: "We will update when the exact timings are available.

"These works are weather dependent & subject to change."

The closure will affect the B661 between the Agden Green Farm crossroads and the B645 Kimbolton Road.

It would fall during the same week that the nearby A1 is shut for major roadworks overnight.

From Monday, June 27 until the morning of Friday, June 1, the A1 southbound will be closed from the A14 Brampton Hut Interchange to the B661 Buckden Roundabout between 9pm and 6am. This night-time closure will be repeated between July 4 and July 8.

The A1 northbound will close at 9am on Friday, July 1 and will not reopen until 6am on Monday, July 4 (Wyboston to Brampton Hut).