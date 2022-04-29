B1514: Temporary traffic lights to remain at Edison Bell Way junction
- Credit: Google Maps
Temporary traffic lights will remain at the junction between B1514 Brampton Road and Edison Bell Way until further notice.
The measure is set to continue until work on the permanent lights has been completed.
The lights were removed on Thursday (April 28), in order for them to be re-cabled, and were replaced with temporary alternatives.
This is in preparation for a new 'Mill Common link road', for which no opening date has yet been announced.
Now, a statement from National Highways' A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme read: "There’s no planned closures for w/c 2 May in relation to the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.
"Please note, the temporary traffic lights will remain at the B1514 Brampton Road and Edison Bell Way junction until the work on the permanent traffic lights is complete.
"We’re working with our contractor to get this work completed as quickly as possible and soon as we have a date for the permanent lights to be back in action, we will let you know.
"Thanks for bearing with us while we get this work done in preparation for opening Mill Common link road."
