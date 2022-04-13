The road will be fully closed next weekend during the daytime. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1514 will close next week due to major improvements taking place on the A14.

The works follow a series of improvements over the past few months on the A14.



The major road will be fully closed on April 23- April 24 from 8am-5pm.

B1514 Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way will close.



Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. Pedestrian access will be maintained via the footpath.

Access to the Station western car park will also be maintained.



National Highways said: "We are currently carrying out finishing works for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

"A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures."







