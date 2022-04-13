Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

B1514 Brampton Road to fully close during daytime next weekend

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 4:34 PM April 13, 2022
The road will be fully closed next weekend during the daytime. 

The road will be fully closed next weekend during the daytime. - Credit: Google Maps

The B1514 will close next week due to major improvements taking place on the A14.

The works follow a series of improvements over the past few months on the A14. 

The major road will be fully closed on April 23- April 24 from 8am-5pm.

B1514 Brampton Road between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way will close. 

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse. Pedestrian access will be maintained via the footpath.

Access to the Station western car park will also be maintained.

National Highways said: "We are currently carrying out finishing works for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

"A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures."



Cambs Live News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A14 near Spaldwick early this morning (April 8).

Cambs Live News

Pedestrian killed on A14 after being struck by lorry near Huntingdon

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Just Stop Oil have continued protests into Sunday (April 10).

Cambs Live News

Just Stop Oil protests continue amid fuel shortages in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Ramsey have been unveiled

Retail

Plans unveiled for new Lidl supermarket in Ramsey

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
St Ives has been recognised in the Sunday Times: Best Places to Live list.

Cambs Live News

St Ives named amongst best places to live by The Sunday Times

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon