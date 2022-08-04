The B1514 Brampton Road is closed in the daytime on August 6 - Credit: Google Maps

National Highways have announced that the closure of a busy road in Huntingdon will be extended.

The B1514 Brampton Road will be closed on August 6 from 8am until 5am.

The road was originally only going to be closed between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way but has now been extended to include George Street westbound between the Pathfinder Link

Update to this weekend's #A14C2HClosures (1/2)



Please be aware the B1514 Brampton Road closure will now also include George St westbound (ring road to Edison Bell Way) and the A1307 eastbound (towards Godmanchester) between the Brampton Road junction and Pathfinder Link — A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet (@A428Cat) August 4, 2022

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The closure of B1514 Brampton Road has been extended and will also include George Street westbound and the A1307 eastbound between B1514 Brampton Road and Pathfinder Link.

"While the closure is in place, there will be no access to George Street from the ring road. Access to the A1307 and Huntingdon railway station east car park will be via the ring road and Pathfinder Link."

For more information about the scheme and upcoming roadworks, visit www.nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon.