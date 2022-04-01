The B1514 Brampton Road is closed on April 9 and 10. - Credit: Google Maps

One of the main roads in and out of Huntingdon is set for a weekend closure.

The B1514 Brampton Road will be closed during the day on April 9 and 10.

The Saturday and Sunday closures will be in place between 8am and 5pm.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We are currently carrying out finishing works for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 9pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

“A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

“The B1514 Brampton Road will be closed between Scholars Avenue and Edison Bell Way.

“Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring road, St Peters Road to A141 west to Brampton / Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514.

“Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained via the footpath.”

For more information about this scheme, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/ourwork/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk