A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights. - Credit: Google Maps





A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights from April 18, 2022.

The closure of the B1426 Cambridge Street and Cromwell Gardens will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles.

The junction with Station Road that will be closed is a busy main road in the town .



Delays are likely for motorists during the closure. - Credit: One Network



Cambridgeshire Highways said: "It will be closed between the 18th – 22nd April between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

"Delays are likely."

The roadworks granted by Cambridgeshire County Council will facilitate Carriageway surfacing, signal installation and associated works.



