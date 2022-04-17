Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

B1428: Section of St Neots road to close near train station for four nights

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:24 PM April 17, 2022
A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights. 

A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights. - Credit: Google Maps


A section of the B1428 in St Neots will close for four nights from April 18, 2022. 

The closure of the B1426 Cambridge Street and Cromwell Gardens will be closed both ways to all motor vehicles. 

The junction with Station Road that will be closed is a busy main road in the town .

Delays are likely for motorists during the closure.

Delays are likely for motorists during the closure. - Credit: One Network


Cambridgeshire Highways said: "It will be closed between the 18th – 22nd April between the hours of 8pm and 6am nightly for carriageway works.

"Delays are likely."

The roadworks granted by Cambridgeshire County Council will facilitate Carriageway surfacing, signal installation and associated works.


St Neots News

Don't Miss

Just Stop Oil have continued protests into Sunday (April 10).

Cambs Live News

Just Stop Oil protests continue amid fuel shortages in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Residents were urged to keep their windows closed in Great Stukeley following a barn fire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

'Keep windows shut' warning after barn fire in village near Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A queue on the A14 slip road and A1 approaching the Brampton Hut interchange near Huntingdon at 5.44pm

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Tailbacks and delays on A1 due to crash at Huntingdon

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A1 West would sit next to the dual-carriageway at Peterborough (left of image), on land which is currently used for farming

Huntingdonshire District Council

A1 warehouses to create 4,000 jobs but could create planning 'free-for-all'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon