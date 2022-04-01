B1040 crash leaves one dead near Ramsey St Mary's

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and entered a river near Ramsey St Mary's.

Three people were taken to hospital after the crash, the 68-year-old driver later died.



One passenger, a 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a critical condition.



The third person involved received minor injuries and has since been discharged.



Police were called just after 11am yesterday (March 31) after a green Nissan Micra was in the river alongside the B1040 Ramsey Road.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Two air ambulances and three ambulances attended the scene yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10am with reports of a collision on the B1040, Ramsey.

"We sent Magpas Air Ambulance, East Anglian Air Ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team, three ambulances, a community first responder and two ambulance officers.

Cambridgeshire fire crews also attended the scene.



Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters from Whittlesey, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon, along with the north roaming fire engine attended the incident.

"They arrived to find a vehicle in water. Two casualties were rescued from the vehicle and left in the care of ambulance crews, along with a third casualty who was out of the vehicle when the crews arrived.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.



Cambridgeshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 125 of 31 March."