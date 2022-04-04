Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

B1040 closed near Warboys due to Anglian Water works

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 8:40 AM April 4, 2022
Anglian Water has closed part of the B1040 for works between Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8.

Anglian Water has closed part of the B1040 for works between Monday, April 4 and Friday, April 8. - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire main road is closed for gas works today (Tuesday, April 4).

Anglian Water needs to close the B1040 Warboys Road at Pidley for works, which are due to last until Friday, April 8.

It will mean that the road will be blocked between Warboys and Somersham or St Ives all week.

According to Cambridgeshire Highways, the closure is in place between the Mad Cat Inn and Church of All Saints, Pidley.

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Join our Cambridgeshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Cambridgeshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Highways
Warboys News
St Ives News
Somersham News

Don't Miss

Three people have been hospitalised after a crash on the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Three hospitalised in B1040 river crash at Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Kai Angrave and Samuellah Butt jailed after police found more than £7,000 of cocaine and MDMA during raids in Huntingdon.

Cambs Live News

Drug dealers jailed after police uncover £7k of cocaine and MDMA

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The new B&M store in Ramsey opened its doors on Saturday.

New B&M store now open in Ramsey

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Burglar Lee Andrews, 48, of Cromwell Gardens, St Neots, has been jailed

Cambridge Crown Court

Judge told 48-year-old bungling burglar from St Neots to ‘give up crime’

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon