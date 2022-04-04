B1040 closed near Warboys due to Anglian Water works
Published: 8:40 AM April 4, 2022
A Cambridgeshire main road is closed for gas works today (Tuesday, April 4).
Anglian Water needs to close the B1040 Warboys Road at Pidley for works, which are due to last until Friday, April 8.
It will mean that the road will be blocked between Warboys and Somersham or St Ives all week.
According to Cambridgeshire Highways, the closure is in place between the Mad Cat Inn and Church of All Saints, Pidley.
