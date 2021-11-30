News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Air Ambulance is called to serious crash on London Road in St Ives

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 2:06 PM November 30, 2021
An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives

An air ambulance is attending an incident in St Ives - Credit: Google Earth

An air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on London Road in St Ives and the road remains shut. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called to London Road at 1:05pm today November 30 with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry. 

Officers, fire crews and paramedics are all in attendance. 

The road has been closed in both directions between the A1307 and the roundabout of Low Road/Harrison Way and motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Details of any injuries are unclear at this time. 

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 197 of 30 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101."

Cambs Live
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to Right: Aneliya Ivanova, owner Mark Wilsher and Operations Manager Sarah Lee.

The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Drugs Raid

Cambs Live

Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson in the Market Square.

Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer

Julian Makey

person