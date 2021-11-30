Breaking

An air ambulance has been called to a serious crash on London Road in St Ives and the road remains shut.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to London Road at 1:05pm today November 30 with reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics are all in attendance.

The road has been closed in both directions between the A1307 and the roundabout of Low Road/Harrison Way and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Details of any injuries are unclear at this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 197 of 30 November. Anyone without internet access should call 101."