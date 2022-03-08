Temporary traffic lights between St Neots and Eltisley caused two-mile tailbacks in this morning's rush hour - Credit: Google Earth

Emergency roadworks have caused tailbacks of nearly two miles near St Neots.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A428 Cambridge Road between the B1428 at St Neots and B1040 at Eltisley.

Telecoms company Openreach began the roadworks yesterday (Monday, March 7) and have been allowed to continue the works until Friday, March 18, according to roads monitoring by One Network.

In this morning's rush hour, eastbound traffic queued between the A1 Black Cat Interchange and the temporary traffic lights.

Westbound queues stretched back to Cambourne.

Cambridgeshire County Council's Travel News Twitter feed warned commuters of delays.

A tweet read: "Delays due to temporary traffic lights in place for works by Openreach.

"Queues of around two miles.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

The section of road is single-carriageway.

National Highways is proposing to upgrade the route with a new dual-carriageway road between the A1 Black Cat Interchange and Caxton Gibbet at Cambourne.

According to National Highways, a government team will look at whether the scheme should be granted formal planning permission over the next three months.

If agreed, the upgraded route will open in 2026.

