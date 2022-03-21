Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Van and two cars involved in three-vehicle crash on A141 near Hartford

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:14 AM March 21, 2022
A van and two cars collided on the A141 near Hartford this morning (March 21).

A van and two cars collided on the A141 near Hartford this morning (March 21). - Credit: Google Maps

A van and two cars left a “considerable amount of debris” over a section of the A141 in Cambridgeshire following a crash near Hartford this morning.  

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash shortly after the B1090 roundabout near RAF Wyton earlier today (March 21) at around 8am.  

Officers say all the motorists miraculously escaped any injury following the early-morning crash.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 8.11am today (March 21) with reports of a collision in the A141 near Hartford. 

“The collision, which involved a van and two cars, resulted in a considerable amount of debris on the road. 

“No injuries have been reported and the road is being cleared.” 

Huntingdon News

