A141: Huntingdon 'gridlocked' with mile long queues

Rosie Boon

Published: 6:00 PM April 20, 2022
Traffic is very heavy between A141 Spittals Way: between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road.

Residents in Huntingdon are reporting 'gridlock' traffic from the A141 this evening (April 20). 

The A141 at Spittals Way between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road has heavy traffic in both direction for approximately one mile. 


Cambs Travel said: "Please allow extra time for your journey." 

