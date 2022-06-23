Two lorries crashed on A14 near Spaldwick
- Credit: Google Maps
Two lorries have crashed on the A14 near Spaldwick.
The incident occurred on the Westbound carriageway, near the Stow Longa junction, at approximately 3.25pm.
Cambridgeshire Police remain on the scene.
No injuries have been reported following the crash, but debris is present on the road.
Queues of over two miles are present, between Junction 20 for Ellington and Junction 18 for Spaldwick.
Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journey.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "It (the crash) was called in about 3.25pm, Westbound carriageway of the A14 before the Stow Longa junction.
"Collision involving two lorries.
"No mention of any casualties but some debris on the road.
"Police still on scene."
An earlier statement from Cambridgeshire County Council's Traffic Management Centre read: "A14 Westbound between J20 Ellington J18 Spaldwick.
"Queues of over two miles due to a reported road traffic collision.
"Please allow extra time for your journey."