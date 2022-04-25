The Volkswagen car overturned on the A14 at Spaldwick near Huntingdon this morning (April 25). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A “very lucky” motorist appears to have escaped serious injury after flipping their car onto its roof in a suspected drink-fuelled crash on the A14.

The Volkswagen car overturned into a ditch just off the main Cambridgeshire A-road at Spaldwick near Huntingdon this morning (April 25).

Police say the driver was arrested at the scene but hospitalised “for checks”.

Pictures show recovery in progress – with a large crane lifting the car from the ditch earlier today.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Harry Potter and the...Whomping Willow?

“Nope, just a very lucky, but also suspected very drunk driver, who upturned this vehicle into the ditch at Spaldwick on the A14 just after 3am this morning.

“The driver was arrested and he has been taken to hospital for checks.

“If you’re worried about someone drink or drug driving, contact our confidential, 24/7 hotline on 0800 032 0845.”

For more information about drink-driving and its consequences, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/alcohol-drug-driving/

