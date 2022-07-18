Updated
Recap: 90-minute delays on A14 due to multi-vehicle crash near Huntingdon
- Credit: National Highways
A multi-vehicle crash on the A14 near Godmanchester caused earlier disruption in the Huntingdon area.
According to National Highways, the crash took place on the A14 westbound between junction 23 (A1198) and junction 22 (A1, Brampton) at around 12.40pm today (July 18).
Two out of three lanes were shut on the dual-carriageway, with emergency crews called the the scene.
A National Highways statement at 1.20pm read: "Lanes one and two are closed on the A14 westbound between J23 and J22.
"Emergency services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.
"There are currently delays of 90 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."
A Traffic England map showed there were tailbacks to Cambridge Services near Swavesey at around 1.30pm.
The scene has been cleared and traffic began moving again by around 3.30pm.