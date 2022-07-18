Updated

A traffic camera image from the A14 at Godmanchester after a multi-vehicle crash today (July 18) - Credit: National Highways

A multi-vehicle crash on the A14 near Godmanchester caused earlier disruption in the Huntingdon area.

According to National Highways, the crash took place on the A14 westbound between junction 23 (A1198) and junction 22 (A1, Brampton) at around 12.40pm today (July 18).

Two out of three lanes were shut on the dual-carriageway, with emergency crews called the the scene.

A queue on the A14 near Huntingdon, as pictured at 1.16pm today (July 18) - Credit: National Highways

A National Highways statement at 1.20pm read: "Lanes one and two are closed on the A14 westbound between J23 and J22.

"Emergency services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

"There are currently delays of 90 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."

Lanes 1 and 2 remain closed on the #A14 westbound between J23 #Godmanchester and J22 #Fenstanton following a multi vehicle collision.

Emergency services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

There are currently delays of 90 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/qlZR0OU5Hl — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 18, 2022

A Traffic England map showed there were tailbacks to Cambridge Services near Swavesey at around 1.30pm.

The scene has been cleared and traffic began moving again by around 3.30pm.