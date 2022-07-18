Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Recap: 90-minute delays on A14 due to multi-vehicle crash near Huntingdon

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:37 PM July 18, 2022
Updated: 3:57 PM July 18, 2022
A traffic camera image from the A14 at Godmanchester after a multi-vehicle crash today (July 18)

A traffic camera image from the A14 at Godmanchester after a multi-vehicle crash today (July 18) - Credit: National Highways

A multi-vehicle crash on the A14 near Godmanchester caused earlier disruption in the Huntingdon area.

According to National Highways, the crash took place on the A14 westbound between junction 23 (A1198) and junction 22 (A1, Brampton) at around 12.40pm today (July 18).

Two out of three lanes were shut on the dual-carriageway, with emergency crews called the the scene.

A queue on the A14 near Huntingdon, as pictured at 1.16pm today (July 18)

A queue on the A14 near Huntingdon, as pictured at 1.16pm today (July 18) - Credit: National Highways

A National Highways statement at 1.20pm read: "Lanes one and two are closed on the A14 westbound between J23 and J22.

"Emergency services and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

"There are currently delays of 90 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."

A Traffic England map showed there were tailbacks to Cambridge Services near Swavesey at around 1.30pm.

The scene has been cleared and traffic began moving again by around 3.30pm.

A14
Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Godmanchester News
Huntingdon News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Flies across County

Swarms of flies return to Huntingdonshire villages

Alexander Gilham

person
Two men in their 50s - from Ramsey and Wisbech - were arrested after a stabbing at Great Whyte, Huntingdonshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Men from Wisbech and Ramsey arrested after Cambridgeshire stabbing

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Residents attended a public meeting at Little Gransden Village Hall on July 5 to discuss increased aircraft noise.

London Luton Airport

People share concerns over aircraft noise at public meeting

Alexander Gilham

person
The A14 near Swavesey, where a repeat drink-driver from Leicester was spotted swerving over the road

A14

Disqualified drink-driver in prison after 'veering' on A14 near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon