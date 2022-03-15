Part of A14 closed after lorry blaze near Brampton
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
The A14 is partially closed and diversions are in place following a lorry fire at Brampton this morning (Tuesday March 15).
Cambs Fire is advising motorists to avoid the area and commuters are currently being diverted via the A1 Southbound to the A428 at St Neots.
They are then asked to follow the A428, joining the A14 once again at junction 31.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had been tackling the blaze since the early hours, with the road closing at 4.50am.
The fire happened between junctions 22 at Brampton and 23, the Spittals Interchange.
During the fire, the lorry's trailer became detached from the cab.
Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.
Most Read
- 1 A1096 roadworks in St Ives cause mile-long delays
- 2 See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished
- 3 Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit
- 4 Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 5 New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher
- 6 New deli opens in St Neots
- 7 Calls for 'nightmare' path to be widened win councillor support
- 8 Horse concerns motorists after invading busy stretch of A10
- 9 Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally
- 10 Part of A14 closed after lorry blaze near Brampton
Two crews from Huntingdon, one from Sawtry, and another from Ramsey, responded to the fire.
A statement from fire crews warned that the eastbound carriageway "is likely to be closed for much of the day" with resurfacing needed.