Part of A14 closed after lorry blaze near Brampton

Pearce Bates

Published: 9:56 AM March 15, 2022
Wreckage of the lorry that caught fire.

The A14 was closed in both directions this morning (Tuesday March 15) after a lorry caught fire. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The A14 is partially closed and diversions are in place following a lorry fire at Brampton this morning (Tuesday March 15).

Cambs Fire is advising motorists to avoid the area and commuters are currently being diverted via the A1 Southbound to the A428 at St Neots.

They are then asked to follow the A428, joining the A14 once again at junction 31.

Firefighters tackling a lorry fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had been tackling the blaze since the early hours, with the road closing at 4.50am. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had been tackling the blaze since the early hours, with the road closing at 4.50am. 

The fire happened between junctions 22 at Brampton and 23, the Spittals Interchange.

During the fire, the lorry's trailer became detached from the cab.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

Two crews from Huntingdon, one from Sawtry, and another from Ramsey, responded to the fire.

Wreckage of lorry fire with the sunrise in the background.

During the fire, the lorry's trailer became detached from the cab. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A statement from fire crews warned that the eastbound carriageway "is likely to be closed for much of the day" with resurfacing needed. 

Smoke erupting from the burnt out lorry.

Firefighters remain in attendance, while the highway's Westbound carriageway has now reopened. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service


