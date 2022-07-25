William and Susan Wilson, both aged 80, of Swavesey, died at the scene of a crash near Lolworth on Saturday, July 23 (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

Two people - a married couple, both aged 80 - have died in a crash on the A1307 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

At around 3pm on Saturday (July 23), a BMW M3 and a Fiat Panda were involved in a crash on the A1307 single-carriageway road near Lolworth and the A14.

William Wilson and his wife Susan Wilson, of Rose and Crown Road in the Swavesey area, both died at the scene.

William was driving the Fiat at the time of the incident.

A 35-year-old man from Rowley Regis, near Dudley and Birmingham, was driving the BMW and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

According to a Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson, he was taken to hospital.

The police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the collision and are keen to hear from any who saw what happened or has dash cam footage.

"They would particularly like to hear from the driver of a tractor who may have seen what happened but was not involved in the collision.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or call 101 quoting incident 339 of July 23."