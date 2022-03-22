Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Crash at rush hour closes main road through Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:13 PM March 22, 2022
The A1198, which is closed near Whaddon due to a crash

A main road through Cambridgeshire is closed due to a crash near Royston - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire A-road is closed due to a rush-hour crash near Royston.

The A1198 has been blocked between the A505 at Royston and the B1042 at Wimpole, with no access between the villages of Whaddon and Wendy.

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "Please plan your journey."

