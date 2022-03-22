Breaking

A main road through Cambridgeshire is closed due to a crash near Royston - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire A-road is closed due to a rush-hour crash near Royston.

The A1198 has been blocked between the A505 at Royston and the B1042 at Wimpole, with no access between the villages of Whaddon and Wendy.

⚠ #A1198 between #WhaddonGap and #Wendy is currently closed due to an RTC.



Please plan your journey. pic.twitter.com/nEhG2ZpK10 — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) March 22, 2022

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "Please plan your journey."

