Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed the A1123 in Cambridgeshire following a crash – causing major delays during rush hour.

LATEST: Man ‘dies following A1123 crash in St Ives’ after passer-by attempts CPR

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “Please be aware that the A1123 Needingworth Road at St Ives is closed due to an RTC.

⛔ UPDATE #A1123 Needingworth Road, #StIves is CLOSED by emergency services due to an earlier RTC. Nearby Roads are being affected and causing delays



Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/MhcrcpZiEH — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) February 15, 2022

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

According to Cambs Travel News on Twitter “delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road”.

