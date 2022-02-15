News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:48 PM February 15, 2022
Updated: 6:51 PM February 15, 2022
Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have closed the A1123 in Cambridgeshire following a crash – causing major delays during rush hour.  

LATEST: Man ‘dies following A1123 crash in St Ives’ after passer-by attempts CPR

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “Please be aware that the A1123 Needingworth Road at St Ives is closed due to an RTC.  

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”  

According to Cambs Travel News on Twitter “delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road”. 

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambs Live News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant in St Ives Road, Hemingford Grey yesterday (February 7)

Cambs Live News

Man charged with drug offences in village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Garage replacement plan

Housing News

Garage plans which upset residents are set for approval

Julian Makey

person
Health Security Agency dealing with 'small number of children and nursery staff' at incident in Brampton

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cause of incident at Kindred Nursery in Brampton still unknown

Alexander Gilham

person
park plan for playing field

Sports field could be turned into a community park

Julian Makey

person