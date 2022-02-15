Updated
Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Police have closed the A1123 in Cambridgeshire following a crash – causing major delays during rush hour.
LATEST: Man ‘dies following A1123 crash in St Ives’ after passer-by attempts CPR
Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “Please be aware that the A1123 Needingworth Road at St Ives is closed due to an RTC.
“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
According to Cambs Travel News on Twitter “delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road”.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk