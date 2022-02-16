The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15). - Credit: Google Maps

A man who died following a crash on the A1123 in Cambridgeshire suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, police have revealed.

Officers closed Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15) at around 5.30pm after reports came in of the crash outside Tesco Express.

Multiple emergency service vehicles, including Magpas, were spotted at the scene of the crash between a car and a lorry.

One “superstar” passer-by saw the incident and reportedly attempted life-saving CPR at the roadside while others shielded the man from view.

Speaking on social media, they said: “I was one of the guys giving CPR and everyone involved did all we could but unfortunately the gentleman didn't pull through.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on the roundabout outside Tesco in Needingworth Road, St Ives, at just after 4pm yesterday.

“Investigations revealed the incident to be a medical episode suffered by the man driving the car and he died at the scene. The collision was minor.”

One resident said: “Well done the guy giving CPR and the ladies shielding the injured person and providing some dignity to what must have been a very distressing time.”

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Cambridgeshire traffic map.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk