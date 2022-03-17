Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
A1096 St Ives viaduct closed this weekend due to repair work

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:12 PM March 17, 2022
The A1096 St Ives viaduct on Harrison Way will be closed for repairs this weekend while repair work is carried out.

The A1096 St Ives viaduct on Harrison Way will be closed for repairs this weekend while repair work is carried out. - Credit: John Sutton / GEOGRAPH

A major Cambridgeshire bridge on the A1096 will be closed for three days from tomorrow evening due to ongoing repair work.

Major work to St Ives Viaduct at Harrison way starts on Friday (March 18) from 8.30pm with the viaduct reopening at 5am on Monday March 21.

The works, which involve repairing and strengthening bridge joints, will then resume from March 2 to 28, April 1 to 4 and April 8 to 11. 

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of the highways and transport committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We are carrying out important repairs to the bridge to make sure it meets the standards on our roads.

"We’re doing the work in the spring so we have the right conditions for strengthening these bridges.

“When we’re working on the bridge in St Ives, we will require access to the entire carriageway.

"So we are looking to minimise the disruption to traffic by working 24 hours on rotating shifts and at the weekends.

"We hope we can complete one joint per weekend, hence the four dates."

Diversions will be in place and drivers can check their route for any current roadworks on the roadwork map via https://orlo.uk/CH4Af

