A1096 roadworks in St Ives cause mile-long delays  

Rosie Boon

Published: 1:06 PM March 14, 2022
Motorists have been told to avoid the area. 

Motorists have been told to avoid the area. - Credit: Google

Roadworks are causing “major delays” on the A1096 Harrison Way, St Ives, between the A1307 Cambridge Road and the A1123 at St Audrey Lane.  

Cambridgeshire Traffic and Travel has advised motorists to “please avoid the area if possible".

It said: “There are delays in both directions of just over one mile due to temporary signals in place for works.”  

The two-way signals will be in place today on the road leading up to the St Ives Park and Ride.  

