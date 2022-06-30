Vehicle caught fire on A1 near St Neots

The fire took place on the Southbound carriageway of the A1. - Credit: Google Maps

A vehicle has caught fire on the A1 near St Neots.

The incident occurred at around 6.00am this morning (Thursday, June 30).

The fire took place on the Southbound carriageway of the A1, at Eaton Socon.

Teams from Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, and extinguished the fire.

No-one was reported injured as a result of the blaze.

Traffic was stopped for a time, between the B645 and the A428.

The road is now in operation, but one lane will be closed for the rest of the day.

At approximately 9.00pm tonight, the road will be fully closed for re-surfacing, due to damaged caused by the fire.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "We were called at about 6am today (30 June) with reports of a car on fire on the A1 southbound at Eaton Socon.

"Emergency services attended and extinguished the fire, nobody was injured.

"One lane remains closed while recovery and repairs take place."