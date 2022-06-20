The A1 will be shut at various points between the A14 Brampton Hut and the A428 Wyboston between June 20 and August 1 - Credit: Google Earth

A1 motorists could be affected by night-time road closures for four weeks, with weekend work also set to take place in the St Neots area.

The busy road will be closed or partially closed between Wyboston and Brampton, near Huntingdon, for "essential maintenance" and road surface upgrades.

The A1 northbound closures begin at 9pm on Monday, June 20, while work on the southbound carriageway begins with a full weekend closure from 9am on Friday, June 24 until 6am on Monday, June 27.

Claire Walker, National Highways project manager, said: "We understand there’s never a good time to carry out major work on a busy section of the A1 between the Buckden Roundabout and Brampton Hut Interchange.

"This is essential maintenance and will make journeys smoother and more reliable for drivers, and also reduce unplanned closures.

"I urge drivers to plan ahead if they are using the A1 over the next few weeks and I would like to thank them in advance for bearing with us while we get this much needed maintenance done."

The final weekend of works (July 27 - August 1) will see a complete closure to the A1 in both directions between the A428 Wyboston junction and the B661 Buckden Roundabout - Credit: Google Earth

From Monday, June 20 until the morning of Friday, June 23, the A1 northbound will be shut from the A428 at Wyboston to the A14 Brampton Hut Interchange between 9pm and 6am.

From Monday, June 27 until the morning of Friday, June 1, the A1 southbound will be shut from the A14 Brampton Hut Interchange to the B661 Buckden Roundabout between 9pm and 6am. This closure will be repeated nightly from July 4 until July 8, and again from July 11 until July 15.

The A1 southbound will close at 9am on Friday, June 24 and will not reopen until 6am on Monday, June 27 (Brampton Hut to Buckden).

The A1 northbound will close at 9am on Friday, July 1 and will not reopen until 6am on Monday, July 4 (Wyboston to Brampton Hut).

The A1 will be shut in both directions between the A428/Wyboston and the B661/Buckden Roundabout for an entire weekend from 9am on Friday, July 29 until 6am on Monday, July 4. This includes a full closure affecting the A1/B661 Buckden Roundabout.

While work takes place, a signed diversion will be in place along the A428, A1198 near Papworth Everard, and the A14 (and vice-versa).