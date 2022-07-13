Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Published: 10:42 AM July 13, 2022
Updated: 10:56 AM July 13, 2022
A driver has died after a crash on the A603 Cambridge Road at Barton in June

A driver has died after a crash on the A603 Cambridge Road at Barton in June - Credit: Google Earth

A driver in his 80s has died after a crash near the M11 in Cambridgeshire last month.

The 87-year-old driver sustained injuries in the crash, which took place on the A603 Cambridge Road at Barton at around 3.54pm on June 16.

Paramedics attended the two-car collision, which involved the man's silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Mercedes C300.

The 87-year-old, who was from Cambridge, was taken to hospital.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, he has since died.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver of the other vehicle was unhurt and is assisting enquiries.

"Anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area, is asked to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident 321 of June 16."

