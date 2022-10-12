Councillor Alex Beckett said he is looking "forward to seeing and hearing about the difference these will make" as 20mph schemes are planned for parts of Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Speed limits that will restrict motorists to 20mph could be introduced in 13 areas of Cambridgeshire.

Huntingdonshire is one district where the schemes are planned to be implemented from next year.

The decision to introduce the 20mph speed limits comes after Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways and transport committee agreed to implement the schemes earlier this year.

Cllr Alex Beckett, chair of the highways and transport committee, said: “I’m really pleased we’re seeing 20mph schemes being implemented across the county.

“They are a priority for the joint administration, and we are committed to review and install more of them across the county.”

The 13 areas included for the 20mph schemes are: Stilton, Godmanchester, St Neots, Somersham, Woodhurst, Great Gransden, Duxford, Toft, Barton, Hauxton, Oakington and Westwick.

The decision comes amid a formal consultation which started on October 5 and run for 21 days.

Further schemes have been proposed in Melbourn and Sawston, but are expected to be installed next summer due to a request for other traffic calming measures.

Either a 20mph limit or a 20mph zone will be in use depending on the specific location.

At a meeting in January, councillors suggested the proposed criteria by which roads would be assessed as to whether a 20mph zone could be established, should be expanded.

Cllr Simon King said the changes need to be from the “bottom up” and that the county council needs to make sure any changes to speed limits are supported by the community.

A 20mph limit typically covers individual or a small number of streets and requires signs only.

In a 20mph zone, a typically larger area is covered which require both signs and markings.

Cllr Beckett believes that the travel measures will make a difference to people’s lives.

“They are a proven way to improve road safety and reduce pollution,” he added.

“Studies show that even a 1mph reduction in mean speed can reduce accidents by six per cent and 20mph zones can reduce casualties by 42 per cent and drop pollution by a third.

“I look forward to seeing and hearing about the difference these will make.”