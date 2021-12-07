Major traffic survey to take place in Godmanchester

One of Godmanchester's best known landmarks is the Chinese Bridge. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A major traffic survey is to be carried out by Godmanchester Town Council following calls for improvements from residents.

The move, which follows the opening of the upgraded A14 and the section of road now designated the A1307, will look into the impact traffic has had on the town across the board.

It will be carried out by Atkins, consultants who can offer specialist advice and solutions to congestion, and will be one of the biggest commissioned by the council.

Mayor Cliff Thomas said: “We will use the ideas suggested to develop a list of potential schemes which we can use to seek funding from our own sources or from the district and county councils.

"After this initial engagement we will present possible solutions to the areas identified with outline information including timescales, cost, impact on congestion and an assessment of feasibility.”

The council is looking into the whole traffic issue and is seeking the views of residents who will receive a questionnaire with the December newsletter. It also wants to hear from people who travel through the town and use its shops and other facilities.

In addition to the effects of revision to major roads in the area, the town has also seen substantial housing growth.

The council will consider issues ways to encourage sustainable travel modes such as public transport, walking and cycling, ways of prioritising non-motorised travel and encouraging healthy living and reducing congestion.

It also wants to consider cycling, including connectivity, parking and associated hazards, together with environmental issues, improving accessibility for the less able, pedestrianisation of parts of the town and traffic flows, including rat-running, speeding and congestion.

Councillors will also look at car parking, including the deterrence of unsafe informal parking.

They expect the survey to be completed early in the Spring of 2022.

The closing date for return of the questionnaire is January 2, 2022, via the council office at 1 Post Street and the town council website will have an online version at the Transport Plan page at www.gmccouncil.com. There will also be a QR code to take people directly to the questionnaire.



