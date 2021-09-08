Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Traffic lights will be installed at an accident blackspot where a horrifying minibus crash killed three people.

County councillors unanimously voted for lights at the B1040 Wheatsheaf Road crossroads at a meeting yesterday (September 7).

The notorious junction had been earmarked for either traffic lights, a roundabout or to have a staggered system.

It comes after four people had died in accidents in one year – three in a minibus crash just weeks before Christmas in 2019.

More than 10,000 signatures were gained last year when a resident set up a petition calling for action.

Puddock Road, in Ramsey, also got a share of the £594,000 county council budget for safety measures after fatal accidents.

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of the highways and transport committee said: “Road safety is hugely important and we want to identify schemes where we can make a big difference to our communities within the tight budget we have.

“It is clear how well the options assessment work was done, but it is our role as members to make a judgement and I didn’t hear any support for a staggered junction.

“We will now look into the land required for the traffic light option and the additional funding required.”

Following approval at committee, further work will be done with the local parishes and Huntingdonshire District Council to progress this option and the costs.

The road safety budget covers design and investigation for future schemes as well as delivering the schemes.

Councillors discussed how the £594,000 budget will be spent for 2021/22 – with details provided around the scheme for Swaffham Heath Road and options for Puddock Road and the Wheatsheaf crossroads.

Sadly, a mum and her pregnant daughter died on Puddock Road last year.

The schemes have been identified using collision ‘cluster site’ data from the most recent three calendar year period which includes the number of collisions and their severity.

The committee also heard from local member Cllr Steve Criswell and the St Ives Road Safety Committee.

