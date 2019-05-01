The Eatons Community Association (ESCA) is opening this year's event with a local history exhibition at St Mary's Church, in Eaton Socon on May 4.

This will include the history of the former Bushmead Secondary School – including many new photographs of the school, pupils and teachers.

There are also some new Eaton Ford and Eaton Socon village trails with lots more information, including pubs at the start of the Second World War and find out more about the pubs in the area and ESCA's 40th birthday exhibition.

Members of the public are urged to bring along any photos or other information they have about the history of Eaton Socon and Eaton Ford.

Sue Jarrett, ESCA chairman and local history co-ordinator, said: “We are always grateful to local people who have helped us to record the history of the Eatons and we encourage anyone with more information about life in the Eatons to let us know. If you wish to bring along photographs or information about your family, schools or events in the Eatons please come along and help us to add to our information and for a future book.”

She added: “If you are new to the area then you can find out more about your local area. There is always lots to discover. New this year are the new village trails, a special 40th birthday quiz and tickets can be bought for the Bushmead Secondary School reunion.”

Also available at the exhibition will be the old Eaton Socon censuses, directories, churchyard and cemetery records, school registers, house studies and other archives.

The exhibition will be open on Saturday (May 4) and Monday, from 10am-4pm and at St Mary's Church, Great North Road, Eaton Socon. Local history booklets, trails, and other Eatons souvenirs will also be sale.

The traditional May Day celebrations will take place on Eaton Socon Village Green, from midday to 4.30pm, on the Monday and there will be stalls on the green, small fairground rides, children's activities, a barbecue and a raffle.

The entertainment starts with music from local live bands, at 2pm the May Queen and princesses will be crowned and schoolchildren will continue the tradition of May Pole Dancing. This will be followed by more local entertainment from the majorettes, several dance groups, and a line-dancing group where audience participation will be encouraged. The prestigious Eatons Community Cup will be awarded at 3pm and the raffle will be drawn just after 4pm.

“ESCA are wishing for fine weather and for everyone to come along and join in with the largest family May Day celebrations in the area. Sue Jarrett, said: “We are hoping for some wonderful weather and are looking forward to a great day out for the family.”