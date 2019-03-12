Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School. playing Snakes and Ladders with Kathleen Jenison (left) and Kathleen Pinnuck (right). Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School. playing Snakes and Ladders with Kathleen Jenison (left) and Kathleen Pinnuck (right). Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM

Children joined owners in the lodge’s communal lounge to learn about famous toys from the 1940s and 1950s as part of their ‘Toys from the Past’ history topic.

The visit, which took place on World Book Day, marked the ongoing partnership between Moorhouse Lodge and Stukeley Meadows Primary School.

Teacher Leanne Hunt said: “The children were so excited at the opportunity to visit everyone at Moorhouse Lodge and they thoroughly enjoyed it. It was lovely to see the children learning about all of the games from when the owners were younger, their favourite was definitely the paper aeroplanes. We’re so grateful for Churchill Retirement Living for inviting us, and we look forward to planning our next visit.”

Andrew Seymour, lodge manager at Moorhouse Lodge, in Edison Bell Way, said: “We really enjoyed the visit from the children. The owners really enjoy getting involved with events like this, and it’s one of the many different community events and social activities that take place in our friendly owners’ lounge. We’ll look forward to welcoming the children back again soon.”

Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School making flying model planes with Raymond Lewis. Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School making flying model planes with Raymond Lewis. Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM

Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School. playing the Beetle Game with residents Barbare Sanders (left), Freda Butter (front) and Margaret Lewis (right). Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM Year 2 pupils from Stukeley School. playing the Beetle Game with residents Barbare Sanders (left), Freda Butter (front) and Margaret Lewis (right). Picture: TONY BUCKINGHAM