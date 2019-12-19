Mayor of Godmanchester, Councillor Dick Taplin, cut the ribbon at a ceremony held in the town on November 28.

The opening was attended by Godmanchester town councillors past and present and representatives from town organisations that will be able to hire the building for everything from Zumba classes and children's parties to public lectures.

The refurbishment was designed by Chris McCrae, of architects Campbell McCrae Ltd, and constructed by G and S Hutchinson, of Potton.

The building was originally constructed in 1982 by builders and volunteers with help from young offenders. It was built as the pavilion for GODSPA, the Godmanchester Sports Association. After 35 years of intense use, the building had fallen into disrepair and a major upgrade was planned by the town council.

Funding from Section 106 money was agreed with the developers of Roman's Edge and provided 70 per cent of the construction costs.

A spokesman for the town council said: "Guests were impressed by the refurbished building which features bright coloured rooms with bifold doors opening onto the extensive Judith's Field recreation area. It has a large main hall with drop down projection screen and two smaller carpeted committee rooms. A large kitchen and high quality modern toilets complete the building.

"There is a water fountain outside to give access to fresh water. It is hoped that this might reduce the consumption of soft sugary drinks and the resultant plastic waste. The new building is fully thermally insulated to current standards to reduce its carbon footprint."

A CCTV system has also been installed and new LED lighting has been put in place to ensure that the area is well lit.

Completion of the pavilion is another step forward in the town council's project to create a community facility at Judith's Field to serve both the old town and the new residents of Roman's Edge across the A1198.

The floodlit, multi-purpose games area has been in place for some years. The new skatepark, which opened this summer and as is also floodlit, has proved to be successful in providing outdoor activity for younger residents.

The spokesman added: "Godmanchester Town Council hopes that Judith's Field will continue to be a focus for the whole town in the coming years bringing together the old and new communities and linking up with the new residents of Roman's Edge."