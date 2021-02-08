Devastation as cemetery in St Ives is vandalised
- Credit: St Ives Town Council
The mayor of St Ives said he was heartbroken to discover vandals had driven through the town's cemetery, leaving tyre tread marks everywhere.
Cllr Jonathan Pallant, was shown photographs of the damaged to the cemetery on Hill Rise.
“The cemetery is a special place in our town where we can mourn the loss of our loved ones and reflect upon their lives, and I am heartbroken that unidentified individuals could be so insensitive as to use it as a racetrack for their own entertainment.
“Doubly so at a time when so many of us are sacrificing so much to keep our loved ones safe.
“I hope that those involved are ashamed of their actions and I call on anyone who knows anything about this to pass the details on to the police.
“I do not wish to see additional infrastructure and restrictions at the cemetery, but I will be asking the town council to look at our options to prevent this happening again should this kind of vandalism be repeated.”
