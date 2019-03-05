The annual pancake flipathon took place in Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT The annual pancake flipathon took place in Huntingdon. Picture: ARCHANT

The Shrove Tuesday tradition, organised by Huntingdon Town Council, saw teams battling it out in the much-anticipated pancake ‘flipathon’ in the Market Square.

In the famous ‘Chain Gang’ race, Councillor Tim Drye, the mayor of St Ives, came out on top, with Councillor Richard West, chairman of Huntingdonshire District Council, Councillor Sarah Gifford, the mayor of Huntingdon, and Councillor Sarah Conboy, mayor of Godmanchester, and Councillor Steve McAdam, deputy mayor of Huntingdon, following behind.

Dozens of youngsters from schools in the area including Hartford Junior School, St John’s Primary School and Stukeley Meadows also showed off their unique styles and flair in the race, with each battling their classmates to take home first prize.

Other flippers included guide dogs and their handlers, Hunters Down care home, the British Heart Foundation, and charity Leonard Cheshire.

Winners coming in first and those in second place were awarded medals and everyone who took part received a chocolate egg.

