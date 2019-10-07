Geoffrey Stalker has been involved in setting up and running the Huntingdonshire History Festival which was launched in 2018.

A committee was drawn up from interested groups, including the Huntingdonshire Local History Society, Huntingdon and Godmanchester Civic Society, Huntingdon Town Council and Huntingdon Rotary Club.

The award was presented by David Winser, chairman of the Huntingdonshire Association for Tourism, who said: "Events as diverse as walks, talks, Lego models and visiting re-enactors have all help what we call in the tourism trade, 'place making'.

"New experiences and increased knowledge help local people feel pride and enjoyment that they are fortunate to live in such an interesting area. I commend your efforts and wish you every success for July 2020."

Mr Winser attended Oxfam Books & Music on October 3 and handed over the tourism HAT award to Mr Stalker. Also present were Huntingdon mayor, Cllr Steve McAdam, and Mike Addis, who constructs Lego models for the Oxfam shop window and also for various events around the town, who volunteer at the shop and were instrumental in setting up the festival.

Mr Stalker said: "We have had help from a lot of people, as well as generous sponsorship from the A14 Community Fund, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Freeman of Huntingdon."

He also said plans were already in place for the 2020 festival which will take place in July. There will be a civil war theme but it will cover all aspects of history.