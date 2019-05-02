The cheque was presented by the worshipful master of Toseland Lodge, Jim Clement, to Mr Malcolm Freeman, chairman of Acorn, and the group's treasurer, Bill Fradim.

The money was raised during the last year by a series of fundraising events including a quiz and race nights organised by the lodge and open to friends and family of members, and from raffles at lodge dinners.

This year the lodge has also raised £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. Every Year the worshipful master nominates his list of charities that will benefit from the fundraising activities of his Lodge. Previous recipients include; The Papworth IPF Support Group £1,000, Huntingdon Acorn Carers £1,500, injured young rugby players £750, Macmillan nurses, Sue Ryder at Moggerhanger, EACH, and numerous other local and national charities.

On average, Toseland Lodge members raise around £5,000 each year for charity.

Bill Fradim from St Neots' Acorn Carers outlined the uses the money would be put to in supporting the carers of cancer suffers, which includes regular social meetings to share the problems of caring, special treat outings and administration costs.

Toseland Lodge was formed in 1978 and four of the current members are related to the original founders. One son, one grandson and two sons-in-law. Freemasonry is a very family focused organisation.

If you are interested in finding out more about Freemasonry, visit the group's at ESCA May fair on Eaton Socon Green on May 6, from midday till 4pm and or online: www.toselandlodge.co.uk.