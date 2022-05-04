For those still struggling to pay their bills despite Huntingdonshire District Councils' £150 energy rebate, Moneyhelper has provided some top tips on how to save money elsewhere.

MoneyHelper has published its five top tips for saving at the supermarket:

Take a shopping list.

MoneyHelper research found that 60 per cent of people who take a shopping list say it saves them money.

A shopping list stops temptation by promotions and deals, and you tend to stick to the aisles you need rather than picking up unnecessary items.

It also means you have thought about what you need for the week, avoiding last-minute emergency takeaways or trips to more expensive smaller stores to get the extras you forgot.

Be careful of deals

Often supermarket deals tempt you to buy more than you need or even things you wouldn’t get in the first place.

Special offers can be beneficial but first, think about if you need the items, then consider if you can use them before they go out of date or if it’s actually possible to get cheaper alternatives elsewhere.

Shop around

Comparison site MySupermarket says you can reduce your bill by 30% simply by shopping around.

This doesn’t just mean comparing the price for the brand you buy – though you can make big savings through buying own brand. It’s also about changing where you shop to a cheaper supermarket. But be sensible. If you’re spending more petrol to go to more than one supermarket, the savings might not be worth it.

Avoid distractions

MoneyHelper research found pressure from children in a supermarket adds an average of £15.50 of goods into the basket.

It might not be possible to leave them at home when you shop, but try to limit their chances of influencing your shopping.

Going food shopping when on an empty stomach is worth avoiding too. Three in five people in a MoneyHelper survey said they spend more when hungry or tired.

Use or freeze any leftovers.

Replacing regular items which didn’t get used up before they went off can add a hefty chunk to a shopping bill.

Keeping an eye on expiration dates and using or freezing leftovers can save the average family £720 a year, according to Love Food Hate Waste.

Expert information and advice posted on the Citizens Advice Rural Cambridge website, including money management techniques, provide relevant links to sites such as MoneyHelper.

For more advice and information, visit citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk/.



