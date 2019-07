Eaton Socon pre-school staff, L-R: Maddy, Ami, Diane, Caroline, Marion, Debbie, Kerry-ann, Wendy, Debby-anne, and Jo. Picture: ARCHANT Eaton Socon pre-school staff, L-R: Maddy, Ami, Diane, Caroline, Marion, Debbie, Kerry-ann, Wendy, Debby-anne, and Jo. Picture: ARCHANT

Staff at a St Neots pre-school are top of the class after Ofsted inspectors gave them an outstanding rating.

Inspected on May 21, the Eaton Socon Pre-School, based in Queens Gardens, achieved the highest mark awarded by the education watchdog.

Staff at the pre-school were described by inspectors as "exemplary role models" who are "committed to providing an exceptional experience for children".

"The extremely positive attitudes of staff help even the youngest children feel emotionally secure," the report added.

The school has recently had a £1million investment in a new building, featuring three rooms with play equipment and learning resources.

The report said: "Children thrive in this superbly well-organised environment which provides an immediate impression of liveliness and excitement."

Alongside quality of teaching, learning and assessment, the pre-school was also rated outstanding for all other categories, including effectiveness of leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for children.

The inspector also praised the pre-school for the learning environment saying: "An impressively organised and resourced environment sets the highest expectations for children to value and respect.

"Children learn to look after themselves, each other and their environment. Children gain early literacy skills, including learning letters and the sounds they represent. They write their names. Children listen intently at story time and develop a love of books. They confidently acquire mathematical skills doing practical activities. They learn to count carefully and use this skill to add and subtract objects.

"Children become independent and exceptionally motivated learners who are very well prepared for school."

It was the first report since the pre-school was re-registered in 2017.

The report also praised the management team saying: "The manager and the board of trustees have a very clear vision of what they want to achieve and work together in a close and highly effective partnership."

To further improve the quality of teaching the report said the pre-school needed to "continue to build on opportunities to further develop the excellent use of the space around the pre-school".

A spokesman for the pre-school said: "The pre-school is delighted to have its efforts rewarded in this way and thank all the staff, children and parents who are all an important part of the life of the pre-school."