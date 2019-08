The result represents a turnaround in fortunes for the school, which was rated as requiring improvement at a previous inspection, which took place in 2017.

The head, Theresa Thornton, said she was "very pleased for the whole school community and is looking forward to continuing to provide good learning experiences and outcomes for all pupils and families", following publication of the report.

Teachers were praised for the support they provide for children. Since the last inspection report, new members of staff had been brought in, with leaders putting "considerable effort" into ensuring that they recruited high-quality staff.

"Newly-appointed staff to the school say the quality of their induction and professional development is of very high standard and has enabled them to establish themselves as successful teachers at the school without delay. They are now able to share and develop good practice and assessment process across the wider curriculum," the report stated.

Ms Thornton was commended for her "strength of character in her determination to secure a good standard of education for all of the pupils in the school".

Inspectors also felt that "teachers had good subject knowledge and plan activities which captures pupils' interests and gave their learning purpose. Pupils reported that they enjoyed their learning and wanted to succeed. This had also improved attendance levels.

The inspectors felt that "children in early years make good progress from their starting points" and that "the proportion of children reaching a good level of development at the end of reception has been improving year on year".

Pupils are also well cared for by staff, the inspector noted, with the report saying: "Pupils are well cared for by staff. Pupils say that they felt safe in school and theat staff kept them safe. Their confuct around school is good following well-established routines, which pupils clearly understand."

In order to continue improving, inspectors said that the staff needed to "provide sufficiently challenging work for the most able pupils to enable them to attain the highest standards".