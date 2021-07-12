Published: 10:56 AM July 12, 2021

A St Neots-based mechanic has scooped two top awards.

Chloe Cutter completed her motor vehicle apprenticeship with Vanquish Motors, in St Neots and has subsequently been named as Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year and Overall Apprentice of the Year for her " hard work, determination, and dedication to the profession".

Chloe, who is a student at Cambridge Regional College, was nominated in the Apprenticeship Awards which celebrated eight employers and eight apprentice winners from across the eastern region.

Following a year of intermittent lock-downs, the awards ceremony took place online, with the winners were announced in a specially prepared celebratory video delivered by Cambridge Regional College principal, Mark Robertson and deputy principal, Michelle Dowse.

Michelle said: “The awards celebrate those learners who go the extra mile as excellent ambassadors for others.

"Our winning apprentices and employers trail-blaze a path of success in their chosen fields, which we hope will inspire other learners of all ages to consider taking their first steps to a great career, through the apprenticeship route.”

"Since completing her apprenticeship, Chloe has secured a permanent position with Vanquish Motors where she will be taking on further training to become a MOT tester.

Chloe said, “It has given me so much confidence, working at Vanquish. The journey I have taken since starting my apprenticeship has been amazing. I feel empowered.

"The apprenticeship has been the ideal learning route for me as I enjoy learning while I am working, I was shocked, but happy to receive an award. Winning the award reassures me that I have done everything I needed to do start my career. I would definitely recommend taking an apprenticeship, as it is amazing.”



