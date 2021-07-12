News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots-based mechanic scoops top awards

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:56 AM July 12, 2021   
Chloe Cutter picked up two apprenticeship awards for work at St Neots firm.

Chloe Cutter picked up two awards in the Apprenticeships Awards. - Credit: CAMBS REGIONAL COLLEGE

A St Neots-based mechanic has scooped two top awards.

Chloe Cutter completed her motor vehicle apprenticeship with Vanquish Motors, in St Neots and has subsequently been named as Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year and Overall Apprentice of the Year for her " hard work, determination, and dedication to the profession".

Chloe, who is a student at Cambridge Regional College, was nominated in the  Apprenticeship Awards which celebrated eight employers and eight apprentice winners from across the eastern region.

Following a year of intermittent lock-downs, the awards ceremony took place online, with the winners were announced in a specially prepared celebratory video delivered by Cambridge Regional College principal, Mark Robertson and deputy principal, Michelle Dowse.

Michelle said: “The awards celebrate those learners who go the extra mile as excellent ambassadors for others.

"Our winning apprentices and employers trail-blaze a path of success in their chosen fields, which we hope will inspire other learners of all ages to consider taking their first steps to a great career, through the apprenticeship route.”

"Since completing her apprenticeship, Chloe has secured a permanent position with Vanquish Motors where she will be taking on further training to become a MOT tester.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to fly over Cambridgeshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  3. 3 Possible disruption around Huntingdon town centre for roadworks
  1. 4 ‘Distressed cries’ of beagles fuel animal research unit protest 
  2. 5 Euro 2020: Huntingdonshire gets ready to cheer on England!
  3. 6 Three men arrested after break-in at new housing development
  4. 7 Flash floods cause mayhem in city
  5. 8 Protestors want National Trust to ban ‘trail’ hunting on its land 
  6. 9 Perverted masseur secretly filmed 900 women undressing
  7. 10 Jail for man who carried out violent attacks in Huntingdon

Chloe said, “It has given me so much confidence, working at Vanquish. The journey I have taken since starting my apprenticeship has been amazing. I feel empowered.

"The apprenticeship has been the ideal learning route for me as I enjoy learning while I am working, I was shocked, but happy to receive an award. Winning the award reassures me that I have done everything I needed to do start my career. I would definitely recommend taking an apprenticeship, as it is amazing.”


St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Five Huntingdonshire schools are on a list drawn-up by sexual abuse victims on 'Everyone's Invited'.

Education News | Exclusive

Five Huntingdonshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Shane Arthur is banned from St Ives and Huntingdon town centres after a court hearing.

Court bans man from loitering in Cambs town and city centres

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles using the 750-metre long River Great Ouse viaduct on the new A14.

Highways England | Gallery

Britain’s biggest road project restores river footpath on A14

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Southgate England manager

Pupils get unofficial thumbs up to be late after Euro 2020 final

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus