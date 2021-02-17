Published: 6:00 PM February 17, 2021

A HDC campaign to promote parks in Huntingdonshire has won a national award. - Credit: HDC

A campaign which helped to share Huntingdonshire residents’ love for their local parks has won a national award.

Huntingdonshire District Council has been recognised as the best in the UK by independent environment charity Keep Britain Tidy for its Love Parks initiative announced at this year's Network Awards.

Executive councillor for operations and environment, Marge Beuttell said: “Despite the continued challenges and pressures COVID-19 brings for the council, our operations and countryside teams’ efforts in keeping our parks welcoming and safe places to enjoy has been relentless.

"Parks and green spaces have been utilised and valued by many Huntingdonshire residents since the country locked down at the end of March, 2020.

"The achievement of the national award is a testament to the hard work of all those involved in making our parks thrive for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

For more information about plans for Huntingdonshire parks and to read the council's Healthy Open Spaces Strategy, visit the website: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/leisure/parks-nature-reserves-and-green-spaces.